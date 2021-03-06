One held for stealing lorries in Hyderabad

The arrested man, Sabair Khan (42), of Jahanuma, along with Saleem and Yaser allegedly stole two lorries from Bahadurpura and Kalapather

Hyderabad: One person who allegedly stole two lorries with the help of his accomplices was arrested by the Kalapather police on Saturday.

Sabair Khan (42), of Jahanuma, along with Saleem and Yaser allegedly stole two lorries from Bahadurpura and Kalapather. According to the police, they identified lorries in the parking lots and using duplicate keys, took away the vehicles in the night.

“After dismantling the vehicle, they were selling parts to scrap dealers,” said Gajarao Bhupal, DCP (South), adding that efforts were on to nab Khan’s accomplices, while one stolen lorry was recovered.

