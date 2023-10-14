One killed, Four hurt as bus hits religious procession participants in Greater Noida

Noida: A member of a religious procession died while four others were injured on Saturday allegedly they were hit by an unidentified state transport bus on a road in Greater Noida, police officials said.

The procession started from Kalkaji in Delhi and was on its way to Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr when the incident took place near Bishnauli village, under Badalpur police station limits, in Greater Noida, they said.

“All five were admitted to a hospital where doctors declared Akash, a native of Junedpur village in Sikandrabad, dead, while the others, who had suffered minor injuries, were stated to be out of danger,” a police spokesperson said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, the official added.

