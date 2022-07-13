‘One minute late no entry rule’ applies for TS Eamcet

Hyderabad: The one-minute late norm is in force for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) commencing July 14. This means students will not be allowed into the centre even if they are late by a minute.

The test will be conducted in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm. Students should reach the centre one hour before commencement of the examination. The entrance test for the AM stream is scheduled for July 14 and 15, and the engineering entrance test is on July 18, 19 and 20.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad has made elaborate arrangements for conducting the entrance test including constitution of 108 centres with 89 in Telangana and 19 in Andhra Pradesh for engineering test and 90 centres including 76 in Telangana and 14 in Andhra Pradesh for AM stream test.

Candidates should carry the hall ticket along with filled-in online application with recent colour photograph affixed in the form besides placing left hand thumb impression. This filled-in online application form has to be submitted to the invigilator after signing in the presence of invigilator. The attestation on filled-in online application form by a gazetted officer / principal of the college where the candidate last studied is not mandatory.

Only the hall ticket, filled-in online application form with photo affixed, ball point pen (blue or black), and attested copy of caste certificate are permitted inside the examination hall. Candidates are prohibited from carrying log books, log tables, calculators, pagers, cell phones etc., into the centre.