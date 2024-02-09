One quintal of ganja worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Kothagudem

On Friday, the local police in a single town apprehended three individuals and confiscated one quintal of ganja that was being smuggled in a car.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 February 2024, 08:21 PM

Kothagudem: The one-town police seized one quintal of ganja being smuggled in a car and arrested three persons here on Friday.

CI Karunakar informed that SI Vijaya stopped a car passing through the bus stand centre from Super Bazaar while conducting vehicle inspections at the bus stand centre. When the three persons in the car were questioned, they gave irrelevant answers.

Also Read 23-year-old beaten to death by youths in Kothagudem

The police got suspicious and checked the car and found 49 packets of marijuana in the car. The worth of the seized ganja was around Rs 25 lakh.

Pawan Chauhan of Karnataka, Nehru Rathore of Hyderabad and Srikanth Megawath of Narayankhed were taken into custody and were shifted to the police station.

A case has been registered and investigation is being carried out, Karunakar said.