Online cricket betting rackets busted in Hyderabad, six arrested

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two online cricket betting rackets operated from Chilkalguda and Trimulgherry were busted by the City Police on Tuesday.

In the first case, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North) raided a house at Chilkalguda and caught four persons, from whom Rs.1.21 lakh was seized. The arrested persons were S Vijay Kumar, D Ramesh, Mohd Ateeq, and N Santosh Kumar.

“Vijay Kumar was organizing online cricket betting after obtaining access to a cricket betting app from one PG Bhai of Delhi. He was collecting bets from punters through Google Pay, PhonePe or in cash,” DCP (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao said.

In the other case at Trimulgherry, the team raided a flat at Surya Enclave and caught two persons, from whom Rs.54,000 was seized. The arrested persons were Pilli Sai Kumar (39) and Pawan Kumar Jeswani (51).

