Online tickets for entry to Rashtrapati Nilayam available now; details inside

President of India will formally throw-open the Rashtrapati Nilayam on March 22 but the facility will open for general public from March 23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:33 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Hyderabad: The online booking facility to purchase entry tickets for Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad, is available for general public through the website https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in from Thursday.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam will be open for general public from March 23 between 10 am and 4 pm on a daily basis except for Monday and public holidays.

The President of India will formally throw-open the Rashtrapati Nilayam on March 22 but the facility will open for general public from March 23.

The prices for tickets will be Rs 50 per person for Indian nationals and Rs 250 per person for foreigners. Children below the age of 8 years are exempted for purchasing the tickets. Officials have requested general public to utilize the opportunity by booking tickets to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam from March 23 onwards.

