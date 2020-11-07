Only Congress can protect interests of women and dalits: Uttam

Addressing a “Maha Dharna ” at Indira Park here on Saturday aimed at highlighting atrocities on women and Dalits, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that both BJP and TRS governments have been neglecting the welfare of these sections

Hyderabad: Condemning the increasing attacks on women and Dalits in the Country and also in the State, TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that only Congress can provide protection to the weaker sections of the society. Addressing a “Maha Dharna ” at Indira Park here on Saturday aimed at highlighting atrocities on women and Dalits, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that both BJP and TRS governments have been neglecting the welfare of these sections.

“The Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh and the way the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has belittled the victim’s family can’t be forgotten. Similarly, in Telangana the TRS government has not provided a berth to Madigas in the State cabinet. A TRS leader was involved in the rape and murder of a girl from the minority community, “he said. He called upon the party ranks to fight against atrocities on weaker sections of the society.

Former Minister G Geetha Reddy recalled that it was Congress that made Damodaram Sanjeevaiah a dalit as Chief Minister. “We require a leader like Eashwari Bai to fight for the rights of the weak and downtrodden” she said. AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar it is unfortunate that Telangana, a State carved to give equal rights to all, has to witness increased attacks on Dalits and women.

