Opinion: Define ethical contours of AI

Telangana government’s initiatives such as T-AIM and TSAIC highlight its commitment to becoming a global AI leader

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Mon - 22 May 23

By Avinash Malladhi

A professional with experience of executing global Finance-AI and IT projects across sectors, including manufacturing, airlines, oil & gas, in over 20 countries.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a fascinating facet of our rapidly evolving society but a force that is reshaping it. It is driving unprecedented change at a pace unseen in human history. Standing at the forefront of this transformation is India, a rising technological titan that is forging a unique path in this global evolution with an exceptional capacity for AI innovation.

India’s AI landscape, a hotbed of cutting-edge innovation, represents a testament to the country’s dynamic tech potential. A rich ecosystem of startups and seasoned enterprises is redefining this field with groundbreaking AI-driven solutions. From pioneering startups that are revolutionising diverse areas such as fraud detection and personalised recommendations to tech giants like Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys that are actively honing their AI capabilities, the momentum in India’s AI ecosystem is palpable.

Formidable Challenges

The transformative power of AI is manifest across diverse sectors. Whether it’s AI-powered chatbots and lending models revolutionising customer service and credit risk assessment in the financial services sector or AI tools enhancing medical imaging and mental health counselling in healthcare. In agriculture, AI’s significant inroads with crop yield prediction models are empowering farmers to make data-driven decisions. It’s clear that India’s AI revolution is not an eventuality but a reality unfolding before our eyes.

However, this swift advancement towards a promising AI-centric future is overshadowed by the conspicuous absence of comprehensive AI regulations. This regulatory vacuum casts a long, ominous shadow, posing formidable challenges and risks such as potential AI misuse and discriminatory practices. Without stringent regulations, threats can range from AI-powered deep fakes spreading misinformation to autonomous weaponry causing widespread destruction. Biased training data may foster discriminatory practices, leading to unfair AI decisions that could exacerbate existing social inequalities.

Recognising these global concerns, eminent AI visionaries such as Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking and Geoffrey Hinton, the ‘Godfather of AI’ whose work drives many AI systems, have voiced their apprehensions. Even Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, testified before the US Senate on May 16, emphasising the need for AI regulation. His argument was anchored in the potential misuse of AI, citing dangers such as deep fakes and autonomous weapons that can kill without human intervention.

Regulatory Framework

India, with its position as a global AI hub, must lead in shaping a regulatory environment that harmoniously balances innovation with ethical practices and societal benefits. The regulatory framework should cater to India’s unique national challenges and be flexible enough to adapt to the rapidly evolving AI landscape, ensuring AI systems are transparent, accountable and provide recourse for those negatively impacted.

The current draft of the AI policy proposed by the Indian government focuses on responsible AI, data governance, accessibility and AI R&D strategy. Despite some experts lauding its potential to make India a global AI leader, the policy has drawn criticism for its vagueness and lack of implementation details. Critics argue that the policy’s broad scope lacks specific guidance on promoting responsible AI, securing data privacy, and democratising AI accessibility, leading to concerns about its effectiveness. They believe the policy overly emphasises AI’s economic benefits without meaningfully addressing potential social and ethical implications, such as inequality and discrimination.

To further advance the policy, India could take insights from the UK’s AI Governance Framework, the EU”s AI Act, and the United States National AI Initiative. The UK’s guidelines emphasise transparency and accountability in AI applications. The EU’s AI Act balances the benefits and risks of AI, notably introducing ‘high-risk AI’ regulation. The US initiative underscores a coordinated national strategy for AI and international cooperation. As India shapes its AI policy, it should leverage its strong tech startup ecosystem and growing digital literacy while addressing challenges like data privacy, digital divide and capacity building in AI. The goal is to ensure inclusive benefits of AI, aiding India’s digital transformation and strengthening its position in the global AI landscape.

Economic Benefits

AI’s potential to transform India’s economy is immense. Predictions indicate AI could contribute up to $967 billion to India’s economy by 2035 and around $500 billion to its GDP by 2035. Such transformative power necessitates robust regulations to maximise benefits while mitigating risks and challenges. Startups like NIRAMAI, CropIN and CogniAble are using AI to tackle significant socio-economic challenges in areas such as healthcare, agriculture and neurodevelopmental disorders.

The States are also stepping up. The government of Telangana has emerged as a beacon of AI implementation. Their Realtime Digital Authentication of Identity (RTDAI) initiative utilised AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning technologies for pensioner authentication during the pandemic and for managing large public gatherings. Initiatives such as the Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) and the Telangana State Artificial Intelligence Council (TSAIC) highlight the State’s commitment to becoming a global AI leader by focusing on research, talent development, entrepreneurship and policy.

However, the potential risks and challenges that AI presents are substantial. As India stands at this technological crossroads, the decisions made today will shape the future of an AI-powered India. The challenge is immense, but so is the potential reward: a brighter, more equitable future for all. The country’s AI landscape holds the key to solving some of its most pressing socio-economic challenges but a comprehensive, robust regulatory framework is essential to harness this potential responsibly, ensuring citizens’ rights and societal harmony aren’t compromised.

In conclusion, India’s stride towards an AI-driven future must be paired with a regulatory environment that keeps pace. The emphasis should be on responsible and inclusive AI use, robust data governance and comprehensive accountability mechanisms. As India moves forward in its AI journey, its regulatory choices will not just shape its trajectory in the global AI ecosystem but also define the ethical contours of AI’s role in society.

