Opinion: Development is true tribute to martyrs

Launch of multiple medical colleges in one go, inauguration of PRLIS on Sept 16 show BRS govt’s commitment to Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:40 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

By Krishank Manne

The Government of Telangana is officially celebrating September 17 as National Integration Day. It is to be noted that in the 2021 union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 300 crore for Goa Liberation Day celebrations. On September 17, 1948, Hyderabad State was annexed into the Indian Union. It is 75 years, yet the government of India has not announced a single rupee for celebrations.

Home Minister Amit Shah will not miss the opportunity on September 17 to make communal statements to earn political brownie points for the Bharatiya Janata Party. They come all the way from Delhi to Telangana, deliver speeches and return without releasing any specific funds or projects even when Telangana is up for polls as per schedule.

BJP’s Biased Business

When Gujarat went to polls in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during every visit launched projects worth thousands of crores — in total works worth Rs 90,000 crore. When the Prime Minister visited Karnataka on September 2, 2022, foundation was laid for Rs 38,000 crore worth of projects; on January 17, this year, Rs 10,800 crore worth of projects were inaugurated; On March 12, projects worth Rs 16,000 crore were launched. In fact, Karnataka’s Upper Bhadra project was announced and Rs 5,00 crore was earmarked in the union Budget.

Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram go to polls this year. This week on September 14, PM Modi launched Rs 50,700 crore worth of projects in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and rail projects involving Rs 6,350 crore in Raigarh of Chhattisgarh.

In contrast, on August 27, Amit Shah addressed a political gathering in Khammam of Telangana. Not a single rupee was announced or sanctioned by the Government of India. He just made political statements against the ruling BRS government and returned to Delhi, disappointing the people of Telangana.

Congress’ False Promise

On the other hand, the Congress is making false promises that they have neither executed when the party was in power at the Centre nor are they attempting to keep such promises in the States where they are currently in power. It is an unachievable task for the Congress to come to power in Telangana, hence they have chosen the route to make exaggerated announcements to lure voters. Congress-ruled Rajasthan gives Rs 1,000 for old-age pension, Rs 500 in Chhattisgarh and only Rs 400 in Karnataka. Whereas Telangana gives Rs 2,016. Even if the Congress announces to give more, the people are not ready to believe them.

When the Congress was in power from 2004 to 2014, then UPA Chairperson and Congress president Sonia Gandhi in numerous public meetings promised to grant national status to the Palamuru RangaReddy Lift irrigation project. Even Rahul Gandhi promised the same in several meetings when the Congress was in power. The Congress has ruled us for a decade but failed to even grant permissions for the project which could benefit Mahbubnagar, RangaReddy and Nalgonda districts.

Interestingly, the Congress party’s SC declaration by none other than AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Khammam made the Dalit communities furious. The first point of the declaration was SC categorisation. This has been an issue for decades which has caused differences within the Scheduled Castes, and parties like the Congress are using it as a political tool. When the Congress ruled for 10 years, they did not try to solve the issue, kept delaying it and now once again, they are placing it in the declaration only to fool Dalits.

While the BJP’s priority is communal politics, the Congress is making power-hungry statements.

Telangana’s Welfare Focus

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is focusing on development. Minister KT Rama Rao once said, “Development is a tribute to martyrs”. Opening of multiple medical colleges in one go on September 15, and the Palamuru RangaReddy project trial run on September 16 exactly explain the government of Telangana’s agenda. In all constituencies, Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries, BC Bandhu and Minority Bandhu beneficiaries are identified. IT hubs, projects, flyovers and constructions are going on at a brisk pace — a shining example of how welfare and infrastructure development can go together.

The BRS supremo has displayed confidence by announcing 115 candidates for the Assembly election in one strike. Both the Congress and the BJP do not seem to be anywhere near to even doing an exercise on candidate announcement.

The performance and pulse on the ground show Chandrashekhar Rao is coming back. The Congress lacks sincerity; they fail to fight for a crucial cause. One such instance is the recent letter of Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi which had political concerns but no space for the crucial 33% reservation for women. Chandrashekhar Rao’s letter to PM Modi demanding the government of India to introduce 33% women quota Bill in the special session of Parliament shows BRS’ strong stand and accuracy in advocating strong causes.

The BRS compelled the Congress to take a step back in their absurd philosophy to give only three hours of electricity to farmers. Chandrashekhar Rao whose primary slogan is ‘Ab ki baar Kisan Sarkar’ will definitely expose the Congress’ double standard and its visionless political effort in Telangana.

Also Read Opinion: Navigating the new BRICS