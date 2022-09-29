Opposition parties unable to digest growth of Telangana: Gangula

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that unable to digest the development happening in Telangana, some people were trying to create hurdles to hinder the growth of the State.

After independence, both the Congress and the BJP had ruled the country for 74 years but no previous government bothered about the development of the State. However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had launched various programmes to develop Telangana on all fronts after the formation of a separate State.

Besides introducing a number of welfare schemes, irrigation projects such as the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and others were constructed to make parched lands into green fields. No State, including Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, were implementing the kind of schemes and developmental programmes being implemented in Telangana, he said.

He was speaking while laying the foundation for a modern Dhobi Ghat to be developed with Rs.2 crore at the 34th division here on Thursday.