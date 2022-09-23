Happiness, welfare of women is top prior for Telangana govt: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:27 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

BC Welfare and civil supplies Minister_ Gangula Kamalakar distributing bathukamma sarees to women in Karimnagar on Friday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said happiness and welfare of the women was of top priority for the State government.

Speaking after distributing Bathukamma sarees to women from the 16th, 37th and 38th divisions at the Ramnagar Mahila Sangham bhavan here on Friday, the Minister said the State government was implementing different schemes for the welfare of the women. After the formation of a separate Telangana, the government had started distribution of sarees to women as a gift for the Bathukamma festival.

Earlier, farmers used to face severe hardships for water and electricity. However, the situation had changed after the formation of a separate State and now, continuous power supply and regular drinking water was being supplied to the people, he said, adding that irrespective of political affiliations, benefits like Aasara pensions and KCR kits were being provided to all sections of the people.

Collector RV Karnan, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, District Libraries Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath and others were present.