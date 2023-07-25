Opposition to move no-confidence motion against Modi government

They also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a statement on the prevailing situation in the crisis-hit State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: In a major development, the Opposition parties led by INDIA alliance have reportedly decided to move a No-Confidence motion against the BJP government in the Lok Sabha. Efforts are on to bring non-INDIA parties on board in the Lok Sabha.

As the Parliament session resumed on Tuesday, the logjam continued for a fourth day as the BRS and other Opposition parties moved adjournment motions under Rule 267 demanding for discussion on the Manipur violence.

The BRS MPs raised slogans and displayed placards, disrupting the Parliamentary proceedings in both the Houses. Amid the uproar, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm and noon respectively.

While Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called for an all-party meeting at 12.30 pm to end the deadlock, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar is learnt to be convincing the ruling BJP to initiate a discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 267.

The BRS MPs also participated in the overnight sit-in protest in the Parliament complex on Tuesday morning, in a bid to make a statement against the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

They demanded that the suspension should be revoked. Amid ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over the Manipur crisis on Monday, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar had suspended Sanjay Singh for the entire duration of the Monsoon session for “repeatedly violating the directives of the Chair”.