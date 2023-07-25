| Centre To Seek Ls Approval For Passage Of Jan Vishwas Bill

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December last year during the winter session.

By IANS Published Date - 10:22 AM, Tue - 25 July 23

New Delhi: The central government will try and get the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022, passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will introduce the Bill in the Lower House.

Recently cleared by the Union cabinet, the Bill, which was also referred to a joint panel of Parliament, seeks to amend certain enactments for decriminalising and rationalising offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business.

Meanwhile, Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha, and also seek its passage.

It was, however, referred to the joint panel of Parliament, whose report was presented in the Lok Sabha during the budget session. It had cleared the Bill.

The Bill amends the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. It establishes the co-operative election authority to conduct and supervise elections to the boards of multi-state co-operative societies.

The government will also try and get the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed in the Lok Sabha.

The controversial Bill amends the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 to simplify compliance requirements for domestic companies.

It also removes research and bio-survey activities from the purview of benefit sharing requirements.

The Bill also decriminalises all offences under the Act.