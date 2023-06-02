‘Opposition unable to question Centre, State govts on failure to implement bifurcation promises’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Sheetal Madan has lamented that the opposition parties were unable to question the State and Central governments on their failure to implement bifurcation promises

Visakhapatnam: Aam Aadmi Party state women’s wing president Sheetal Madan has lamented that the opposition parties were unable to question the State and Central governments on their failure to implement bifurcation promises and special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Talking to reporters here on Friday after participating in a `one-day programme to save the state’ near the Gandhi statue opposite the GVMC main office, she said that the programme was aimed at creating awareness among the public on the loss incurred by the state due to the attitude of the state government and the Centre.

The special category status would ensure concessions to industries by the Centre besides power subsidies which help generate employment to the youth, she stated.