Orafo Jewels launches e-commerce platform

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Hyderabad: Marking their 5th anniversary, silver jewellery brand Orafo Jewels launched an exclusive e-commerce platform on Saturday in the presence of actor Kavya Kalyanram. With a flagship showroom at Somajiguda Circle and two additional showrooms at Suchitra X Roads, another store has been inaugurated at AS Rao Nagar.

Kalyan Ram, Director of Orafo Jewels, expressed excitement about the brand’s evolution and highlighted their initiation of customized jewellery five years ago. He also announced plans to open chain-exclusive showrooms across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in a franchise model.

The user-friendly and feature-driven website – www.orafojewels.in – provides an interactive platform for customers to explore and purchase silver jewellery. Features include a video call facility, chat, and various payment gateways. Free shipping is available within India, along with international shipping options. On the occasion of their five years in business, Orafo Jewels also launched exclusive offers and a wide collection for all occasions.

In addition to temple jewellery, precious stone, CZ-studded, casual wear, and Swarovski collections, the brand specializes in bridal collections, offering customization to fit every bride’s budget and expectation.