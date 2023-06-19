Actor Kavya Kalyanram dances to Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Mania

Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar is directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by AK Entertainments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi‘s Bholaa Shankar, an official remake of the Tamil original Vedhalam, is going to be released on August 11 in theatres in Telugu and Hindi. The film is directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by AK Entertainments. The production of Bholaa Shankar was almost complete except for a song, and the makers started post-production (dubbing) work recently.

Meanwhile, the makers of Bhola Shankar also started the promotions for the film. They released the first single, Bholaa Mania recently. The song is a total mess and completely unimpressive. But the Chiru fans are loving it and enjoying it. There are many Instagram reels and YouTube covers being made for the song Bholaa Mania.

Today, Balagam movie actress Kavyaa Kalyanram shared her dance version of the Bhola Mania song on Twitter. The actress is a huge fan of Chiranjeevi and feels so special to add her dance moves to the boss’s song. Kavya Kalyanram filled her cover version with a lot of energy.

Bholaa Mania is composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. Singer Revanth gave vocals for the song. Sekhar VJ is the choreographer for the song.

Bholaa Shankar stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh alongside Chiranjeevi as the lead actress and sister, respectively.

Boss paata release ayaka dance cheyakapothe ela? 💃🏼 #BholaaMania 🔥

Constant attempt to match Megastar’s grace but there is only one Megastar for a reason! pic.twitter.com/4T6swMd3wz — KavyaKalyanram (@KavyaKalyanram) June 19, 2023