Ustaad teaser out now: Sri Simha Koduri aims higher

The Ustaad teaser opens with Sri Simha Koduri's joy in looking at aeroplanes. This joy turns out to be a wish.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 AM, Wed - 12 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Ustaad is the upcoming film of the Mathu Vadalara hero Sri Simha Koduri. The actor has been impressive so far with his movies. Now, he went a step further to make a bigger film. Ustaad is related to airways, as known from the posters. Giving more details about the film, the makers released a teaser for the film. Rana Daggubati launched the teaser.

The teaser opens with the lead actor’s joy in looking at the flying aeroplanes. This joy turns out to be a wish and a dream to fly a plane as a pilot. The teaser also has many moments of highs and lows in this journey of the lead character. An old bike looks to be the central character around which the teaser is revolving.

Kavya Kalyanram is the female lead. Gautham Vasudev Menon played a special role. Ravi Siva Teja and Sai Kiran Yedida handle the comedy quotient. The teaser promises another inspirational story like Aakasame Haddura. Akeeva’s music perfectly fits the soul of the film.

Sri Simha Koduri looks very mature in his screen presence. His three different looks in the teaser are very good. Director Phanideep promises some interesting stuff in the teaser.

The film is produced by Vaaraahi Chalana Chitra and Krishi Entertainments. – By Kiran