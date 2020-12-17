Organ donation process need to be streamlined: Experts

IML Director and Supreme Court advocate, Mahendrakumar Bajpai said the country needs a central law on uniform definition of death

Hyderabad: The Institute of Medicine and Law (IML), which is involved in spreading awareness on medical laws, on Thursday organised a virtual meeting to release a white paper on organ donation in the country.

The whitepaper captures various challenges faced by doctors, grief counselors, tests, care givers and patients who are waiting for an organ. It also advocates streamlining organ donation and transplantation activities at State and national-level and sheds light on the legal definition and government’s role in the cadaver donation process.

IML Director and Supreme Court advocate, Mahendrakumar Bajpai said the country needs a central law on uniform definition of death. “The Registration of Birth and Death Act, which is currently in the process of getting amended, should include brain-stem death as a form of death,” he said.

Senior nephrologist and in-charge of Jeevandan organ donation scheme in Telangana, Dr. Swarnalatha said fear among doctors on legal issues was a major reason that restrains them from getting involved in organ donation. “An overarching law to protect doctors for actions taken in good faith should be in place,” she said.

The meeting also featured Lalitha Raghuram, Country Head, Mohan Foundation, Vijay, DCP, Cyberabad Traffic Police, Dr. Ratna Devi, Chair of Board of Directors at International Alliance of Patients’ Organizations (IAPO) apart from Rajya Sabha MP, Dr. Bhagwat Karad, and Justice Ravi Tripathi, Chairman, Gujarat State Human Rights Commission.

