Organ transplant centre at Gandhi Hospital

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The State Health Department will take-up construction of five high-end modular operation theatres at Gandhi Hospital with a cost of Rs 35 crore, as part of an initiative to set-up an organ transplantation facility at the hospital.

On Tuesday, State Health Minister, Eatala Rajender reviewed the project and directed officials to complete the construction in the next nine months. The transplant centre will have facilities to take-up liver and kidney transplants.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .