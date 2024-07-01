Rotten vegetables in medical college kitchen: Protest turns violent in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 10:07 PM

ABVP activists climb on to the gate of MNR Medical College in Sangareddy on Monday.

Sangareddy: ABVP activists damaged furniture and glass window panes at MNR Medical College in Sangareddy on Monday, accusing the management of serving poor quality meals and expired food items to hostel inmates.

The protest began after Food Safety authorities found rotten vegetables, expired food items and unhygienic premises in the kitchen and dining rooms during an inspection on Monday. The staff working in the kitchen and dining room were also not following the guidelines. When ABVP activists tried to enter the hostel to see the premises, the staff prevented them. The ABVP activists then climbed onto the gate. Later, they damaged furniture and window panes creating tension. Following a complaint from the management, Sangareddy DSP A Sathaiah along with his team reached the spot and pacified the activists to withdraw the protest.

He also assured to talk to the management and make them serve hygienic food.