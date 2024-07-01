CM Revanth Reddy meets Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Even as buzz over a possible Cabinet expansion continued, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday. However, officials said the visit was to discuss the forthcoming budget session among other issues.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister also discussed the new bills that were likely to be introduced during the budget session. This apart, the appointment of MLCs in the Governor’s quota was also discussed, sources said, not divulging whether the Cabinet expansion was discussed. The Chief Minister had visited Delhi last week and is learned to have discussed the Cabinet expansion with the AICC leadership, with names of five to six ministers reportedly being finalised..

As for the MLCs, in March early this year, the High Court had quashed the nomination of M Kodandaram Reddy and Amer Ali Khan who were nominated by the Congress as members of the Telangana State Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota. The High Court had also quashed the orders of former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejecting the nominations of BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana after the BRS filed a writ petition challenging Soundararajan’s orders. The two are said to have discussed the issue at length.

Apart from this, as Hyderabad ceased to be the combined capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on June 2 this year, the pending bifurcation issues were also discussed, the sources said.