Osmania University declares BE, MPEd semester results

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Wednesday declared the results of BE-II, IV, VI semesters (main and backlog exams), and I, III and V semester (backlog) exams held in November/December 2020.

The university also released results of MPEd IV semester regular, and II and III backlog exams held in October 2020. Results are available on the OU website https://www.osmania.ac.in/.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .