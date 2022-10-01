Osmania University extends last date for PhD applications

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

(File Photo) Osmania University (OU) on Saturday extended the last date for registration and submission of application form for the PhD Entrance Test-2022 without a late fee up to October 10.

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) on Saturday extended the last date for registration and submission of application form for the PhD Entrance Test-2022 without a late fee up to October 10. Candidates can apply with a late fee of Rs.1,000 up to October 20.

So far, about 7,500 candidates applied for the PhD entrance test for 47 subjects. The university is planning to conduct the entrance test in the second week of November and a detailed subject-wise test schedule will be announced in a couple of days.

Also Read Osmania University may do away with interviews for PhD admissions

For details, visit the website http://ouadmissions.com/.