Osmania University may hold 81st convocation in October

Degrees, diplomas to be conferred for all programmes conducted between July 2018 and June 2020

Hyderabad: Holding a convocation ceremony after a gap of two years, Osmania University will award as many as 106 gold medals to meritorious students. The university has tentatively scheduled its 81st convocation in the last week of October.

“There are 106 gold medals to be presented during the convocation and we are shortlisting meritorious candidates for the same. The event will be organised in Tagore Auditorium,” officials said.

The administration has issued the convocation notification and is making necessary preparations. Accordingly, it has shortlisted a list of three eminent persons to take part as the chief guest.

“We have requested them to be part of the convocation ceremony and accordingly sent emails to them. Once they give consent, the three names will be approved in the Executive Council of the university and later sent to the Governor and Chancellor of the University, who will approve one name,” officials said.

During the convocation, the university will confer degrees, diplomas and gold medals on successful candidates of annual and supplementary of all programmes conducted between July 2018 and June 2020. However, the PhD degrees which are awarded up to September 30 will also be considered.

According to the officials, all the PhD degrees and PG, MPhil, and PhD gold medals will be presented at the convocation, while the UG degree gold medals will be awarded to students at their respective colleges after convocation.

The degree certificates of the candidates who passed the PG, UG, Diploma or MPhil programmes in regular mode in the university, autonomous and affiliated colleges will be sent by post. Candidates who cleared their exams through the PGRRCDE will get their certificates through post. Students who have already taken their degree certificates, in absentia, are not eligible to apply. If they do so, the fees paid would not be refunded.

The last date for submission of online applications by PhD candidates is September 30. Students of diploma, UG, PG and MPhil programmes can submit applications till September 25 and with a late fee of Rs 200 the applications will be accepted up to September 30. The university had conducted its 80th convocation in 2019.