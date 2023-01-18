Osmania University PhD Entrance Tests 2022 results on Thursday

The subject wise rank card of candidates will be made available on the university website for download from 5 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Osmania University will declare its PhD Entrance Tests 2022 results on Thursday at 4 pm.

The subject wise rank card of candidates will be made available on the university website https://www.osmania.ac.in/ for download from 5 pm. The entrance tests for PhD admissions in various courses under category-II were conducted from December 1 to 3 for which a total of 9,776 candidates registered and 6,656 attended.

Also Read Emagia, Osmania University sign pact to accelerate AI and Fintech innovation