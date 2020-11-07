Osmania University restricts similarity index to 10% in PhD theses

The varsity had acquired anti-plagiarism software, ‘Turnitin’, in the year 2018.

Hyderabad: In a move to improve the doctoral research, the Osmania University (OU) has restricted the similarity index in the PhD theses to 10 per cent. The thesis copies with more than 10 per cent of the similarly index will be rejected and returned. Such candidates must edit their thesis and ensure the similarity index is within the permissible limit.

The new rules come as the OU has resolved to adopt Gazette Notification issued by the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, July 23, 2018 along with the policy framed by the varsity for anti-plagiarism with effect from November 1, 2020.

The varsity had acquired anti-plagiarism software, ‘Turnitin’, in the year 2018. On the completion of the research work and thesis, the research scholars have to submit a soft copy which would be run through the anti-plagiarism software. So far, the similarity index was permitted up to 25 per cent. The PhD theses with similarity index more than prescribed limit were returned to scholars.

The university receives theses with an average 30 per cent to 35 per cent similarity index. In some instances, it ranged between 60 per cent and 65 per cent.

Another interesting and student friendly initiative is that, entire thesis would not be checked for similarity index now on. For an instance, review of literature, annexure, tables and graphs, bibliography etc. would not be checked.

“We generally find similarity index high in the review of literature and discussions. The thesis copies with above 25 per cent similarity index were rejected earlier. The students later used to edit and submit them. The new regulations are student friendly. Now with similarity index within 10 per cent, it will further increase the quality of research being done by the research scholars,” a senior official said.

The university has been receiving an average 250 to 300 PhD theses and awarding the same every year. Majorly, these theses were from the chemistry department and other life science, commerce and business management departments. Before introduction of anti-plagiarism software, the university received 500 PhD theses every year.

