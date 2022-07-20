Osmania University to roll out BPharmacy course

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 11:56 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) administration is rolling out BPharmacy course in the University College of Technology on the OU campus from this academic year i.e., 2022-23.

Currently, the University College of Technology is offering MPharmacy in Pharmaceutical Analysis and Quality Assurance, and MPharmacy in Pharmaceutical Chemistry courses with each course having 18 seats. With the department already in place, the administration has decided to launch a BPharmacy course with an intake of 60. So far, this course was being offered by the private affiliated colleges.

“We have written to the Pharmacy Council of India seeking a nod, though it is not mandatory for the university to seek permission to start the course as it has NAAC A grade. Mostly, the BPharmacy course will be up for admissions from the academic year 2022-23,” a senior official told Telangana Today.

As there is a huge demand among students for the hotel management course, the university administration is planning to offer it in the University College of Technology. For this, the administration is drawing plans to create a separate department and necessary infrastructure to commence the course which will also have 60 seats. Admissions are likely to commence from the next academic year.

Another course in the pipeline is the Bachelor’s in Physical Education which will be launched by the Osmania University College of Physical Education. The college is currently offering a Master’s in Physical Education programme.

The All Indian Council for Technical Education has recently issued orders extending approval for Mining Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning courses launched by the Osmania University College of Engineering.

The two UG courses, which were launched last academic year under the self-finance category, have received approval for 60 seats each. This apart, the college also got a nod for a postgraduate programme in the Mining engineering for the academic year 2022-23.