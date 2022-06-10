Osmania University VC meets Adobe CEO Shantanu Narain

Hyderabad: Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder held meetings with prominent alumni of the university including Adobe CEO Shantanu Narain and Applied Ventures chief technology officer and president Dr Omkaram Nalamasu along with others during his visit to San Francisco.

The VC expressed to Narain his keenness to set up the Adobe Research Centre to be named after the latter. Responding to this, Narain advised the VC to present a concrete, viable idea, as well as a detailed project report (DPR), which would be beneficial to the entire university. Further, he suggested a systematic mechanism for accepting endowments, similar to that in vogue in MIT, Harvard, and other US universities, to mobilise finances. Narain also agreed to meet with academics and students and spend time with them during his August visit to Hyderabad.

Dr Nalamasu also shared his experiences at Osmania University and emphasised the need for curriculum improvement to meet the needs of developing markets in many sectors. The VC extended an invitation to Dr. Omkaram to visit the University.

Prof. Ravinder held a separate brainstorming session with about twelve CEOs from various businesses in the Silicon Valley. He appealed to them to support the alma mater and suggested that the alumni could help in establishment of chairs, digital teaching rooms, infrastructure upgrades on campus, and endowment fellowships for research, student and staff visits to Silicon Valley.

