‘Other States will replicate Dalit Badhu scheme soon’

Hyderabad: Hailing the State government’s decision to implement the Telangana Dalit Badhu scheme, participants at the orientation programme held at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday appreciated the initiative of the Chief Minister and vowed complete cooperation for its successful implementation.

Speaking during the interactive session, MLC and folk singer Goreti Venkanna recalled how the Dalits struggled to get small loans from the banks due to a lack of surety or property to mortgage. He lauded the Chief Minister’s decision to provide Rs 10 lakh directly to the beneficiaries and enable them to empower themselves which could end social as well as economic discrimination of Dalits in the State. He called on the beneficiaries of the scheme to strive hard with commitment and succeed to set an example for others as well as ensure that the Chief Minister’s efforts to empower them do not go to waste. He hoped that the scheme will bring a qualitative change in the lives of Dalits.

MLA and Telangana Samskruthika Sarathi chairman Rasamayi Balakishan said the success of the pilot project in the Huzurabad constituency highly depends on the proactiveness of the elected representatives. MLA Guvvala Balaraju urged the Chief Minister to allow the elected representatives from the Dalit community to participate in the scheme and enable them to learn to successfully implement the scheme in their respective constituencies. Former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari said the decision to provide Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance to Dalit beneficiaries without a bank guarantee will go a long way in the development of the community as well as the State. He was confident that other States, as well as the Centre, will try to replicate the scheme in future.

The CPM-affiliated All India Agricultural Workers Union general secretary Venkat was confident that the Dalit Bandhu scheme will bring about a visible change as was desired by Dr BR Ambedkar among the lives of the Dalits. He claimed to have attended the meeting only after studying the scheme and gaining confidence over its success. After the effective implementation of the pilot project, he vowed to pressurise the Centre as well as other state governments to replicate the scheme. “Let us make the pilot project a success and pave the way for the economic development of Dalits in the country. Its success should reflect the self-respect of the Dalits,” he added.

CPI leader Bala Narsimha hoped that the pilot project in the Huzurabad constituency will become a torchbearer for a qualitative change in the lives of Dalits across the country. He pointed out that the previous governments have released only partial funds under various schemes which did not help the socio-economic development of Dalits. “Instead, these governments have created a wrong notion that the Dalit community had failed to properly use the government schemes. As the Chief Minister has offered to deposit Rs 10 lakh directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, they must utilise the funds properly and prove the detractors wrong,” he said. He reiterated that the future of Dalit community in the country depends on success of the scheme in Huzurabad constituency.

Meanwhile, the participants of the scheme expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister for implementing the scheme and pledged their complete support for its success. All the participants shared their plans to establish their own small and medium businesses ranging from dairy farm to fertiliser shop and tent house to poultry business among others.

Ministers Koppula Eeshwar, T Harish Rao, MLAs, MLCs along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other top officials from different government departments participated in the meeting which was held for over seven hours. The Chief Minister advised them to send their suggestions after discussing with their family members and friends, for effective implementation of the pilot project.

