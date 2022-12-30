OTT platform ‘aha’ gets John Doe order from Delhi HC for ‘Unstoppable’ series

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva has passed the order against the identified rogue for infringing upon the talk show and its future episodes and seasons.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:05 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: In yet another ‘John Doe’ order from the Delhi High Court, media company Arha Media and Broadcasting on Wednesday obtained a blanket order restraining all websites and broadcasters, including www.vcinemas.com, and the ‘world at large’ from airing its talk show ‘Unstoppable’, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna as host.

The company has recently approached the HC by instituting a ‘John Doe’ suit seeking an injunction to restrain illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the original web talk show, which was released on December 30 featuring superstar Prabhas. The company is expecting substantial viewership for this episode which would result in higher monetary gain. It has already spent Rs 17 crore for the production, promotion, and marketing activities of the talk-show series.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva has passed the order against the identified rogue for infringing upon the talk show and its future episodes and seasons. Considering the investments, the company has made in the talk-show series, the HC has observed that any illegal broadcasting would severely affect its monetary interest and also diminish the value of the talk show.

‘Unstoppable’ was first launched on November 4, 2021, and it concluded in February 2022. Following the success of season 1, season 2 started in October this year and the show is still continuing.

This ‘John Doe’ order is a first of its kind obtained by an OTT platform in respect of original content. Significantly, it is not only an injunction against the infringers from telecasting, hosting, or distributing the web content for both its seasons, but also operates as a precedent for all future works which emanate from the web talk show that has the scope to include future episodes, seasons, and metaverse exploitation of the show on future modes as well.