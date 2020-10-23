OU invites applications for foreign language courses

A four month compressed junior/senior diploma courses in French/German and advanced diploma (one academic year) in French/German is being offered for the academic year 2020-21

Hyderabad: Departments of French and German, University College of Arts and Social Sciences, Osmania University, on Friday have invited applications for admissions into diploma courses in foreign languages.

A four month compressed junior/senior diploma courses in French/German and advanced diploma (one academic year) in French/German is being offered for the academic year 2020-21.

For junior diploma programme, the applicants should have passed intermediate examination or equivalent whereas for senior diploma course, candidates must possess 50 per cent marks at junior diploma or in second language at graduation level. Candidates having learnt languages concerned elsewhere may require appearing for a special entrance test conducted by the college.

The applications have to be submitted online through the link https://www.osmania.ac.in on or before December 7. For more details, contact Ph. 040-27682302.

