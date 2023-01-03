OU organises Vice Chancellor Award Ceremony 2023 in Hyderabad

Prof. Jagadeeshwar Rao said ideas were more important than content and urged teachers to come out of their comfort zone and think innovatively and ideate solutions for future challenges.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:11 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: The second edition of Vice Chancellor Award Ceremony 2023 for Research Excellence was organised on Tuesday at Tagore Auditorium, Osmania University.

The recipients of the Vice Chancellor Award 2023 in category-I are Prof. A. Ramakrishna from Education Department in Engineering, Prof. Shashikanth from Civil Engineering, and Dr. P. Muralidhar Reddy from Chemistry.

The recipients of Vice Chancellor Award in the special category under UGC are Dr. T. Jyothi, Dr. U. Ashok Kumar from Mechanical Engineering for the Assistant Professor (Contract) teachers Category, and Dr. T. Sudhakar Babu from CBIT for the affiliated colleges category.

Dr. G. Sateesh Reddy, Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri, and Prof. B. Jagadeeshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad participated in the awards function. Prof. R. Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE, and Prof. Raghu Kalluri, Director, Metastasis Research Centre, University of Texas were also present.

In his address, Dr. Satheesh Reddy, recalled his association with OU for over 35 years and said it was truly homecoming to him. “Institute excels with quality of teachers and inspired teachers are important to any university,” he said.

