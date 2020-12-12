OU releases ‘Covid Chronicles’

Arvind Kumar also released a copy of the Osmania Courier, bi-monthly lab newspaper which was put together entirely through digital collaboration by the staff and students.

Hyderabad: Covid Chronicles, a creative compilation on Covid-19 during the lockdown period, was released by Osmania University (OU) in-charge Vice-Chancellor Arvind Kumar here on Friday.

An initiative of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, OU, the book has a collection of reflections, art work, poetry, short-takes and first person accounts of people of different ages from across the globe, a press release said.

The book includes narrations by both seasoned and amateur writers in English and Telugu, it said, adding that it has a glossary of Covid related terms and detailed timeline of the pandemic. The contents of the book are also available on the website https://covidchronicles.in

The PDF version of the book will be available for download from December 18 and contributors keen on obtaining a copy of the book could contact the Head of the Journalism Department at [email protected]

Arvind Kumar also released a copy of the Osmania Courier, bi-monthly lab newspaper which was put together entirely through digital collaboration by the staff and students. The contents focused on Covid related articles, features and news.

OU Registrar Prof Ch Gopal Reddy lauded the Department initiative and the team which worked on Covid Chronicles and said that the document, capturing the crisis, would remain for posterity as an account of human life during an unprecedented pandemic in the 21st century.

Officer on Special Duty to V-C Prof T Krishna Rao and Department of Journalism head Prof K Stevenson were also present.

