The exams scheduled on October 14 will be held on October 18

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: The BA and BSc (CBCS) VI semester main examinations of Osmania University (OU) scheduled on October 14 but postponed due to incessant rains were now rescheduled on October 18.

The time and centres of the examinations remain the same, OU said on Wednesday.

