OU student leaders urge administration for closed campus

The open campus, according to student leaders, damaged the academic environment and said some outsiders were engaging in anti-social activities on the campus.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 08:38 PM

Hyderabad: AISF Osmania University Council student leaders wanted the varsity administration to go in for a closed campus at the earliest.

In this regard, students submitted a representation to university registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana. Welcoming move by the university to construct a link road from NCC gate to Adikmet flyover, students said the road would enable the varsity to restrict outsider vehicles entry into campus.

Also Read TS universities to offer new biomedical science course

The open campus, according to student leaders, damaged the academic environment and said some outsiders were engaging in anti-social activities on the campus.

“There are incidents of bike racing by outsiders besides some outsiders holding meetings on campus to settle their real estate issues. In view of all these issues, we want the administration to go in for a closed campus,” said Nelli Satya, Secretary AISF OU.