OU teachers’ body threatens to boycott exam duty

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Osmania University Teachers’ Association (OUTA) has called for boycott of all examination related services if the university goes ahead with its decision of suspending a teacher for errors in a question paper. According to teachers, there were a couple of typo errors in the mathematics-II in BE second semester exam held recently.

“Moderator has been held responsible for typo mistakes and the university is persisting with its decision to suspend the teacher. Recently, during the PG Physics entrance exam, electronics question paper was given and entrance test was cancelled and held again. There is no action in that case but now the university is initiating action for typo errors. The PG semester exams are commencing from December 18. We have given boycott call of examination related duties, if the university suspends the teacher,” Prof B Manohar, president OUTA said on Wednesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .