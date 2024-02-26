OUCE alumnus donates Rs. 5 crore to alma mater

A graduate of the Methodist Boys Higher Secondary School in Hyderabad (1963) and the OUCE (1968 BE in EE), Krishna’s donation is towards the construction of the new ‘Y Narasimhan Building’ for the Electrical Engineering department.

Hyderabad: Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE) alumnus Gopal TK Krishna has donated a staggering Rs.5 crore to his alma mater.

This contribution, the largest ever by an individual in the university’s 106-year history, underscores Krishna’s dedication to his alma mater, the OUCE said on Monday.

OUCE principal Prof. P Chandrasekhar expressed his deep sense of appreciation for the single largest donation made by the alumnus Krishna.

TSCHE Secretary and OUCE former principal Prof. Sriram Venkatesh recognised the enduring impact of Krishna’s contribution, asserting its place in Osmania University‘s storied history.