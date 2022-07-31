OUCE bags AICTE–SPACE project worth Rs 5 crore

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Hyderabad: The University College of Engineering, Osmania University, has bagged AICTE- SPACE (Scheme Promoting Accessible Education) project worth Rs. 5 crore for five years.

The main objective of the project is to encourage enrollment of students with disabilities into technical education, make them as comfortable as other students and empower them to complete studies (accessible education).

Also, certain special provisions will be made in the existing institutions for creating a supportive atmosphere and these include accessibility of academic institutions, curriculum, teaching & learning process, assessment and examination systems, resources/services, inclusive campus life etc.

“The OUCE is among the four technical institutions selected across the country,” OUCE Principal Prof. Sriram Venkatesh said on Sunday. The college would be a role model for other neighboring institutions to create such accessible education, he added.