Telangana: Mynampally’s silence sets rumour mills churning

After Mynampally Hanumanth Rao outburst at Tirupati, there was speculation that he would assess different options, including quitting the BRS and joining the Congress to prove a point

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:01 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: After the furious outburst against Health Minister T Harish Rao and claims of massive political power to turn the tables overnight, Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao appears to have gone into mute mode.

The MLA, who is said to have returned from Tirupati on Friday, held a meeting with a few leaders, including a few corporators at Dhulapally on Saturday. Even at the meeting, there was no major announcement and the Malkajgiri MLA is learnt to have told his followers that he would seek the opinion of the people about his future political moves.

After his outburst at Tirupati, there was speculation that he would assess different options, including quitting the BRS and joining the Congress to prove a point. But Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s statement that he would leave the decision to Hanumanth Rao, is said to have left the MLA fumbling, with him not coming forth on his plans yet, especially given the ferocity of his outburst on the day when the candidate list was announced.

Meanwhile, ahead of rumours that Hanumanth Rao was headed to the Congress, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation chairman Y Satish Reddy slammed TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for extending the red carpet to the Malkajgiri MLA. He pointed out that Revanth Reddy was doing this even after Hanumanth Rao had abused the TPCC president and even his mother with the audio conversation of the MLA going viral on social media.

Irrespective of the party affiliation, being an MLA, it was not wise on Mynampally’s part to abuse a woman and especially a mother. This was highly condemnable, he said, pointing out that the TPCC president, just to show political upmanship, was stooping to a new low. All arrangements were being done to extend a warm welcome to Mynampally into the Congress by the TPCC president, Satish Reddy said in a statement.

“How will a leader, who cannot save the self respect of his mother, save the self respect of his party and the people in particular?” Sathish Reddy asked.