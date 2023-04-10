‘Over 22,000 people benefitted through Hyderabad Zakat and Charitable Trust’

10 April 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Zakat and Charitable Trust (HZCT), one of the largest Muslim charitable organizations in Telangana, said that the trust during the last one year has spent Rs 4.27 crore that has benefitted a total of 22,569 people.

Presenting the annual report, HZCT trustee Shaik Khalil Ahmed said that the trust has disbursed scholarships worth Rs. 1.7 crores to 4259 school students. An additional 27 lakhs were spent on funding 267 students including 46 medical students and 10 nursing students.

The HZCT has also spent Rs. 1.37 crore to distribute 16,569 food packs and 1449 clothes packs to orphans and deserving students of government schools in Telangana. It also provided extensive 18-month coaching to civil services aspirants in collaboration with SAFI in Kerala and also supported 16 marriages of poor and deserving girls.

On the other hand, FEED (Foundation for Education and Economic Development), the sister organization HZCT spent almost Rs 1.37 crore in scholarships to 4695 orphans, and about 22 lakhs to support post-matric education of 226 beneficiaries, of which 30 are pursuing medical courses.

Additionally, about 1350 widows were paid Rs 1500 each through direct account transfer, while 2050 orphans and widows were given clothes packs, and 300 wheat flour packs were distributed in Ramadan.

Director General, ACB, Ravi Gupta, who attended the annual program of HZCT, congratulated the trustees for their service. “Generosity never fails, it always comes back” referring to former beneficiaries of the trust, who made the cut with the help of trust’s scholarships and educational programs,” he said.