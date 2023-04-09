Hyderabad’s Ramzan shopping frenzy takes over the city

Ramazan sales are encouraging now compared to last three years when business was hit due to Covid triggered lockdowns.

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 06:47 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: A mad rush is on witness in the city markets with around a fortnight left for the Eid ul Fitr festival.

Shopping activity at the markets in Charminar, Pathergatti, Khilwat, Sultan Bazaar, Mallepally, Tolichowki, Abid Road, Nampally, Musheerabad and Secunderabad picked up in the run up to the festival.

“The sales are encouraging now compared to last three years when business was hit due to Covid triggered lockdowns. We hope for good business in coming days,” says Syed Shafeeq, a garments trader at Pathergatti.

Markets are now open till the wee hours of the next day and the the last week of Ramzan month, will have the market open round the clock. “People can drop in at any point of time for shopping without disturbing their prayer schedules,” says Old City Traders Association president, Abid Mohiuddin.

One can shop for smallest of the items like a bunch of safety pins to the most expensive pearls at Gulzar Houz market. Thousands of traders dealing with crockery, shoes and other footwear, home furnishings, apparel, bridal wear, traditional costumes, skull caps, bangles and other stuff do business on the 2 km stretch between Madina Building and Moghalpura.

“At iftar time, shop keepers provide fruits to facilitate the customers break their ‘roza’. Separate arrangements are also made for women customers,” says Moiz Khan, a trader at Devan Devdi.

Lal Bazaar bangle market’s charm remains intact drawing scores of women from across the State and also neighbouring ones. Khairunnisa, a housewife from Yousufguda says that Eid shopping is incomplete without a visit to the old city and adds, “At least for sparkling bangles and quality mehandi we need to visit the Charminar.”

Muqtar Khan, a businessman from Nanded had come along with his family to Hyderabad. “Every year we come and shop for Eid ul Fitr festival. Although, traders in our home town source the clothes and bangles from Hyderabad, we come to Hyderabad to enjoy the pious ambience during Ramzan,” he says.

“Visitors from Northern parts also are here during Ramzan to enjoy the ambience during late nights and explore the markets,” adds Fareeduddin, a trader.

Traffic arrangements

The Hyderabad traffic police in coordination with the GHMC made arrangements for parking of vehicles for those visiting the old city markets for shopping.

The designated parking spaces are Charminar Nizamia Hospital, Mufeedul Anam School, Alijah Kotla, Sardar Mahal complex, Moti Galli old pension office, Urdu Maskan auditorium Khilwat, SYJ complex Pathergatti, QQSUDA stadium High Court Road, Old Bus Stand Charminar and Jillu Khana complex Motigalli.