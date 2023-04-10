Marriott Hyderabad launches month-long Ramadan Feast, Iftar Boxes

By T Ivan Nischal Updated On - 03:51 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: Bidri, the award winning restaurant at The Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre has launched an elaborate Ramadan Feast helmed by Chef de Cuisine, Chef Kamran Khan. The month-long celebration at the restaurant is also complemented with Iftar boxes that are delivered home.

The Ramadan Feast features dishes from the royal kitchens of Hyderabad, Kashmir and Lucknow. The sit-down dinner at the restaurant is elevated with a plush, royal ambience and live Hindustani Classical music. Along with Ramzan special dishes like Haleem and Biryani, the four-course meal also includes scrumptious mango-based eats like a Mango Dahi Bhalla for amuse-bouche and a Mango RasMalai for dessert.

Interestingly, the vegetarian set menu replicates meat-based dishes like Haleem and Kebabs, much to vegetarian diners’ delight. The vegetarian Haleem made of jackfruit and Andhra millets, served with fried onions, ghee and slices of lemon could give its meat-based version a run for its money. Same is the case with the Subz aur Zimikand ki Shammi made with yam galettes, a near-perfect replica of its meat-based counterpart – the Gosht Gilawat Kebab.

The Iftar boxes feature the same dishes as the sit-down dinner at the restaurant, enough to serve up to three diners.