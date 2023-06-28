Over 80,000 engineering seats up for grabs in Telangana

The registration has already commenced with the last date for payment of processing and slot booking is July 5

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: As many as 62,079 seats in 155 engineering colleges in the State are up for grabs via the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 first phase web counselling.

Overall, 80,091 engineering seats in 137 colleges received affiliation from the affiliating universities. Of these, 70 per cent ie, 56,064 seats are under the convenor quota.

In addition, 6,015 seats in 18 universities and its constituent colleges and private universities will also be filled through the counselling taking the total convenor quota seats to 62,079 in 155 engineering colleges. Among 16 universities and their constituent colleges, there are 4,713 engineering seats. Similarly, 1,302 seats are in two private universities.

Of the total, 15,897 seats alone are in Computer Science and Engineering – the highest among all other engineering branches. It is followed by 9,734 seats in Electronics and Communication Engineering and 7,854 in CSE AI & ML.

“The number of seats is expected to go up as several private engineering colleges have sought course conversion. Colleges have sought seat enhancement in CSE and related programmes. The government is yet to decide on the seats and colleges,” a senior official told ‘Telangana Today’

The registration has already commenced with the last date for payment of processing and slot booking is July 5. Certificate verification is between June 28 and July 6, and web options are from June 28 to July 8. So far, a total of 54,029 candidates have registered, paid processing fee and booked slots for certificate verification. Candidates have been urged to give as many options as possible to receive a seat in a better course and college.