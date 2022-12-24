| Overall Crime Rate In Rachakonda Increased By 19 Per Cent In 2022

There was a major jump in cybercrimes in Rachakonda with 2049 cases registered as against 1360 last year

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:24 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: The overall crime rate in Rachakonda increased by around 19 per cent in 2022 with a total of 25,815 cases booked as against 21,685 cases in 2021.

The property offences increased by 23 per cent, NDPS 140 per cent, Gaming Act 17 per cent while murders came down by 29 per cent, kidnapping by 38 per cent, women murder by 63 per cent.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said the crime increased because of registration of FIRs for every complaint and population growth in rural pockets of Rachakonda.

Bhagwat thanked the State government for instilling confidence in him and continuing him as the Rachakonda CP for seven years.