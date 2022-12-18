Rachakonda SOT team nabs 12 persons for peddling ganja

Updated On - 05:10 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (Malkajgiri) caught 12 persons who were allegedly involved in ganja peddling and consumption. The police seized around 1 kg of ganja, two bikes, Rs. 13,100 in cash and 10 mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip off, the police caught Onteddhu Venkatesh (20) and Kaveti Sai Teja (26), along with ten consumers. Two suppliers Uday and Laddu are absconding.

“Venkatesh and Sai Teja purchased the contraband from Uday and Laddu and sold it to the consumers. On information, the SOT team caught the 12 persons at Gabbilalapet Ambedkarnagar at Jawaharnagar,” said the Rachakonda police.

A case is booked under the NDPS Act against the persons.