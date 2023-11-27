Owaisi lashes out at BJP, Congress for opposing economic empowerment of Muslims

AIMIM chief strongly criticized both the Congress and BJP for their opposition to the BRS government's aid towards boosting the economic empowerment of Muslim minorities in Telangana.

File Photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lashed out at the Congress and BJP for opposing the BRS government support for economic empowerment of Muslim minorities, especially startup founders and entrepreneurs in Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced to set up an IT Park for Muslims. Speaking to a news agency, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had asked as to how that would be possible.

The Hyderabad MP while responding to the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister on X said: “Dear DK Shivakumar, you have not heard of many things, doesn’t mean that they are impossible.

If youth, children and women don’t have any caste, why is your leader promising caste census? The truth is that Muslims, BCs, SCs & STs face disadvantages that dominant castes don’t…” He further reminded that in Telangana, Muslim minorities were not just voters, but full citizens. This is why they will get a fair share in the State’s progress. Providing them with support to start their businesses ensures that they are job-creators & not just job-seekers. They aren’t getting anything solely based on religion, but on the basis of empirical data of backwardness, he said.

Data shows that Muslims face discrimination in getting loans for businesses, they face discrimination in private sector employment & that they’re forced to live on daily wages in the informal sector, the Hyderabad MP said. TSIIC Limited has a policy of reserving 12% of industrial plot allotments to SCs. The Sudheer Commission Report had recommended that the same policy should be extended to backward Muslims. It doesn’t mean an exclusive IT Park where only Muslims work, but it definitely means that special support is provided to them so that they can overcome the discrimination that they face, he said.

“Good to know that you have shown your real anti-Muslim face. Please tell us if the quota for backward Muslims in Karnataka will be brought back or if they should give it up,” Owaisi said.