Owners of rice mill allege harassment by officials

The owners also accused the officials of misleading the media and locking the mill when they were not present.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 06:40 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Owners of the Sai Balaji Agro Rice Mill alleged that officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement targeted the mill for denying a bribe of Rs.2.40 lakh.

They addressed pressmen in Sirpur (T) mandal centre on Tuesday.

Shiva Kumar and Manish B, owners of the rice mill, alleged that officials, in particular two deputy Tahsildars Raj Kumar and Srinivas, demanded Rs.2.40 lakh and had taken Rs.80,000 in cash.

They claimed they had evidence including voice recordings to prove their allegation and that they would move the court against the officials soon for harassing them under the guise of inspections.

The owners also accused the officials of misleading the media and locking the mill when they were not present. They stated that the officials showed less stock of paddy grains than actual grains stored in the mill. They wanted the officials to carry out similar inspections in other mills too.