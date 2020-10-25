Ox found dead with bullet injuries in Vikarabad

According to police, a farmer went to search the ox and buffalo that failed to return home after going to eat grass in the forest when he found the ox dead while buffalo with bullet wounds on the neck

Hyderabad: An ox was found dead with bullet injuries while a buffalo escaped with the same wounds in Dammagudem reserve forest under Chengomul police station limits in Vikarabad district on Friday.

According to police, a farmer went to search the ox and buffalo that failed to return home after going to eat grass in the forest when he found the ox dead while buffalo with bullet wounds on the neck.

With the help of villagers, he rushed the buffalo to a nearby veterinary hospital. Police sources said the persons, who came for hunting in the reserve forest, could have opened fire believing that a wild animal was in the vicinity and ran away. The bullet stuck in buffalo’s neck was recovered.

