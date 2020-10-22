Paddy produce will be procured in November: Adilabad Collector

Reviewing the arrangements, Sikta stated that the paddy crop was grown in 1,646 acres in the district and expected yield was 4,115 metric tonnes

Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik said that both the cotton and paddy produce would be bought from farmers by paying minimum support price. She convened a meeting with officials concerned here on Thursday. She later unveiled wallposters of procurement.

Reviewing the arrangements, Sikta stated that the paddy crop was grown in 1,646 acres in the district and expected yield was 4,115 metric tonnes. She said that the procurement would be carried out through self-help groups from either the second or third week of November. Produce fall in the category A would be offered Rs 1888 per quintal, while normal quality produce is going to be purchased at Rs 1,868 each quintal.

The IAS officer, who also reviewed arrangements of cotton procurement, said that the district was likely to get a yield of 47.93 lakh quintals with farmers growing the crop in 4,21,343 acres. As many as 10 centres were created by Cotton Corporation of India and Rs 5,825 was the msp per quintal, she informed, advising farmers to bring the produce by drying it.

The Collector stated that coupons would be given to the farmers for reducing waiting time in disposing their produce. She suggested the growers to carry photocopies of Aadhar and bank accounts as the funds would be directly deposited in the accounts of the sellers. She told them not to bring the produce without obtaining the coupons.

Additional Collectors G Sandhya Rani and M David, Revenue Divisional Officer Jadi Rajeshwar, District Agriculture Officer Venkanna, District Civil Supplies Officer Sudharshanam, Marketing Officer Ashwak, CCI Assistant manager Saghatia, Administrative Officer Sachin Shindey and many other officials were present.

