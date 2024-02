| Paddy Sheaves And Nests To Conserve Sparrows And Other Birds Bhadradri Kothagudem Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 09:09 AM

Environmentalists in Kothagudem district are distributing paddy sheaves and nests to conserve bird populations, particularly house sparrows. Inspired by farmer P. Dali Naidu, they aim to combat urbanization, diminishing resources, and threats from monkeys. The initiative promotes environmental stewardship and supports the community’s bird conservation efforts.